Arsenal: Edu ‘relationship’ makes £20m deal ‘possible’ at the Emirates

Arsenal could complete the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz on deadline day, and the Brazilian has been a target of Edu’s for some time, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Mikel Arteta has overseen a busy few months of business at the Emirates but can still strengthen further ahead of tonight’s 11pm cut-off.

What is the latest on Luiz?

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are preparing an offer for Villa’s 24-year-old midfielder before the deadline passes tonight.

The report states that an injury sustained by Mohamed Elneny in the recent clash with Fulham has forced the club back into the market.

It is also claimed that Villa are eager to hold onto Luiz past the deadline but the player himself is keen to force an exit with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

However, Liverpool are rivalling the Gunners for his signature and have submitted a £20 million bid.

Meanwhile, it is understood Steven Gerrard’s side have lodged an initial £10 million offer to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the services of Leander Dendoncker, a move that could open the door for Luiz’s departure.

There have also been reports that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Myhaylo Mudryk and are looking to strike an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for their midfield star.

What has Brown said on the midfielder chase?

Brown understands that Arsenal have been monitoring Luiz for a long time now with a potential transfer on the cards for a while.

The journalist claims that the deal could go through due to Edu’s relationship with the player and a positive bond with Luiz’s representation.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “The Douglas Luiz thing is is interesting because they followed him for a very long time. Edu knows him quite well. He’s been on the list of targets for ages. So that deal is possible. I think they have a good relationship there with the agent involved.”

Would Luiz be a good signing for Arsenal?

Luiz gave the Gunners a worry on Wednesday night when he scored directly from a corner in their narrow 2-1 victory over Villa.

Nevertheless, the nine-cap Brazil international would arrive at the Emirates with plenty of Premier League experience to his name, already boasting 107 top-flight appearances.

Arteta would therefore have a ready-made replacement to play should the likes of Elneny or Thomas Partey pick up another injury.

next story

previous story



News Now – Sport News