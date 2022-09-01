Beatles Exhibit At Tinley’s Bettenhausen Center Honors Band’s 60th

TINLEY PARK, IL — On August 18, 1962, four long-haired musicians in Liverpool, England—Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr—played together for the first time, captivating the attention of the world and capturing fans’ affection.
Republic Bank of Chicago is pleased to present 4EVER4, a photo exhibition, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Beatles, 1962-1970. The exhibit has nearly 100 photographs of the Beatles in concert, their antics off-stage, record albums, their movies, concert posters, ticket stubs, contracts, touring schedules, and other historical photos.
Tinley Park-Park District is hosting 4EVER4 from September 8 through September 22, at Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center and Tinley Fitness, 8125 171st Street. Stop in to browse the exhibit any time the facility is open between 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To kick off the Park District’s Beatlemania, come to The Band Shell sponsored by Republic Bank at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 for a free two-hour concert of Fab Four classics by the premier all-female Beatles cover band, the Beatelles. Then, on Sept. 15, take a deep dive into the Beatles legacy with Dr. John F. Lyons at the Tea, Scones and The Beatles reception. Dr. Lyons will present “60 Years of the Beatles,” filled with untold stories of the Beatles’ visit to Chicago. This event is free, but advanced registration is required. Space is limited so register early at tinleyparkdistrict.org.