Beatles Exhibit At Tinley’s Bettenhausen Center Honors Band’s 60th

TINLEY PARK, IL — On August 18, 1962, four long-haired musicians in Liverpool, England—Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr—played together for the first time, captivating the attention of the world and capturing fans’ affection.

Republic Bank of Chicago is pleased to present 4EVER4, a photo exhibition, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Beatles, 1962-1970. The exhibit has nearly 100 photographs of the Beatles in concert, their antics off-stage, record albums, their movies, concert posters, ticket stubs, contracts, touring schedules, and other historical photos.

Tinley Park-Park District is hosting 4EVER4 from September 8 through September 22, at Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center and Tinley Fitness, 8125 171st Street. Stop in to browse the exhibit any time the facility is open between 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.