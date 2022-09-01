Categories
Black Adam Star’s New Netflix Show Is Killing It On Rotten Tomatoes


Mo Amer, a Palestian-American standup comedian who is set to be among the Black Adam cast, has had an especially notable week in his career with the release of Netflix series Mo. His semi-autobiographical dramedy about a family of Palestinian refugees’ struggles as they reside in Houston, Texas has not only been trending on the Netflix Top 10 throughout the week, but it also has an amazing Rotten Tomatoes score too. 

The series currently has a perfect 100% critics rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 92% audience score. Mo is riding high with seriously great ratings thus far as the series streams on Netflix all over the world. The show, which is also produced by A24, is being praised for its vulnerable and often funny approach to Amer’s immigrant story. 



