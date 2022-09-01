Bonita art center to welcome ‘Nature’s Blueprints’ traveling exhibition – Charlotte County Florida Weekly

In an age of complex environmental challenges, why not look to the ingenuity of nature for solutions? The forms, patterns and processes found in the natural world — refined by 3.8 billion years of evolution — can inspire our design of everything from clothing to skyscrapers. This approach to innovation, called biomimicry, is becoming increasingly popular.

The exhibition “Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design” brings together art and design with environmental science using artifacts, artworks, photography, films and interactive learning stations. The exhibit shows 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Sept. 2-Oct. 20, at the Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Admission is free.

Biomimicry is not a novel idea; Gaudi and Da Vinci both took inspiration from nature. Modern science and technology, however, is rapidly expanding the types of materials and systems we can create. Bird wings. Spiderwebs. Rainbow trout. These have inspired design improvements that enable faster travel, safer bridges, and more effective wind turbines. Similarly, biomimicry in art is a process that entails exploring the material properties, cycles and dynamics of nature, and how whole biological systems are structured — and putting that into works of art. Artworks and designs that are rooted in the laws and forms of nature can address pressing issues, such as conservation, sustainability and environmental justice. They can also spark interest in, and connection with, nature.

The exhibition encourages discourse among audiences of all backgrounds as our understanding of the natural world can lead to some extraordinary creations that improve lives and reduce our impact on the environment — nature is incredible, we can learn from it, and we can all be inventors. “Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design” is an adaptation of the High Desert Museum’s “Innovation Lab: Design Inspired by Nature”, and is produced and toured by Exhibits USA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the Center for Visual Arts offers free family activities from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 1. Each month, the community is invited to take part in new, exhibition-related art activities that the entire family can enjoy. ¦