Branding The Future: Advertising Law, The Metaverse, And NFTs – Part 2 – Advertising, Marketing & Branding – United States

In

Part 1 of our two-part series about advertising in the

metaverse, we summarized its history, discussed its broad

implications, and analyzed the attention regulators are giving to

false advertising in this area. In Part 2, we look at some of the

legal issues that may come up for companies working on sweepstakes,

endorsements, and intellectual property in the metaverse.

Sweepstakes in the Metaverse

Given the popularity of the metaverse, companies have already

begun to run contests and sweepstakes using NFTs as a marketing

tool. Probably the biggest stumbling block for advertisers with

this type of sweepstakes is providing an alternative means of entry

(AMOE), where entry is contingent on purchase of an NFT.

Anytime an NFT prize promotion solicits entries through purchase

of an NFT (or other consideration), a free AMOE must be provided.

This AMOE must allow the entrant using the free method of entry the

same opportunity to enter and to win the same prize as the entrant

using the purchase entry. Furthermore, clear and concise

disclosures must be included in the contest rules and the marketing

materials. These rules should make clear that no purchase is

required to enter the sweepstakes and that such purchase would not

increase the odds of winning.

An additional consideration for a metaverse sweepstakes may be

whether it requires entrants to have an existing account with the

sweepstakes sponsor or, if the prize is an NFT, whether the entrant

(or winner) will be required to obtain a wallet capable of

accepting the NFT. The sponsor must provide clear direction in the

official rules on how to obtain such an account, whether it is on a

social media platform or blockchain-related account. Additionally,

if there is any cost associated with obtaining the account or

wallet, then that cost may be deemed to be consideration, which may

render the promotion an illegal lottery. This is true even if the

cost is applicable only to the winner, in that it is required to

redeem the prize, and in that case it would be a form of

“post-consideration.”

Endorsements in the Metaverse

Endorsements from celebrities and social media influencers are

commonly used by brands to promote products, in the “real

world” and the metaverse. Similarly, the need for adequate

disclosures of material connections with endorsers and influencers

has not changed, and neither has the requirement that anything said

by such endorsers and influences must still be true and not

misleading.

On May 19, 2022, the FTC proposed amendments to its

“Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsement and Testimonial in

Advertising” to expand its definition of “endorser”

to specifically include computer-generated advertisers. Such a move

appears to be geared toward preventing fake computer-generated

influencers from tricking consumers in virtual spaces.

One recent iteration of this issue involves the SEC’s settlement with

professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer DJ

Khaled, for failing to disclose payments they received for

promoting investments in initial coin offerings (ICOs). The SEC

accused Mayweather of failing to disclose promotional payments of

$300,000 to endorse an ICO for the company Centra Tech Inc. and two

other companies. Khaled faced the same allegations for accepting

$50,000 for his endorsements. Mayweather was later sued, along with

two other celebrity influencers, in an investor class action

alleging a “pump-and-dump” scam where they talked up the

value of EthereumMax tokens and then sold them, causing an

immediate drop.

Intellectual Property in the Metaverse

A basic rule for any advertiser putting together a campaign, in

the metaverse or otherwise, is ensuring that they possess the IP

rights for everything that will be featured in that campaign. Some

of the most hotly litigated issues to arise in “metaverse

law” to date have involved intellectual property and NFTs, and

it is important to be clear in NFT agreements regarding what rights

will be created by the minting of the NFT, or which of those rights

are being transferred when an NFT is sold.

For example, NFT owners almost certainly have the right to

display any digital art and resell that right to display through

other blockchain transactions, but do not

necessarily obtain the copyright associated with the work. The same

issues can arise with trademarks. Buying an NFT of a cup of Dunkin

Donuts coffee does not necessarily permit that buyer to freely use

the Dunkin Donuts logo in that NFT for any purpose.

An example of how such issues are playing out can be seen in the

very public dispute between Nike and StockX over StockX’s use

of Nike’s trademarks in its NFT program. In that dispute, as

one of the largest resellers of Nike products, StockX used

representations of Nike’s shoes in the creation of NFTs that

were sold to StockX customers. Ostensibly, the NFTs were simply

representations of the actual Nike product for which the NFTs could

be traded. But Nike argues that such use of their trademarks is

trademark infringement, as it leads customers to believe that

StockX’s NFT program is somehow endorsed by Nike.

Takeaways

The introduction of new and exciting technologies like the

metaverse, Web3, NFTs, and blockchain doesn’t necessarily mean

that the basic rules of the road have changed, but companies that

wish to adopt these technologies must carefully consider how the

existing rules apply. Until the regulatory agencies, Congress,

and/or the courts begin to establish metaverse-specific laws, we

will continue to encounter issues and ambiguities when applying

familiar rules in unfamiliar contexts.

