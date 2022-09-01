Call Of Duty, Overwatch, And Diablo Will Come To Game Pass, Says Phil Spencer

In a new blog post, Xbox head Phil Spencer discussed Microsoft’s intentions for Activision Blizzard’s IPs following its ongoing acquisition of the company. Among those plans, naturally, is to bolster the value of Xbox Game Pass by adding Activision Blizzard’s library of titles, including Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo.

Spencer discusses expanding player choice through Game Pass by offering library titles for an affordable subscription fee, appealing to players of various budgets. Spencer hopes that including Activision Blizzard games will make the service more appealing to existing and potential subscribers.

We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games – including Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty – available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities. By delivering even more value to players, we hope to continue growing Game Pass, extending its appeal to mobile phones and any connected device.

Spencer also reiterates Microsoft’s promise to keep popular Activision Blizzard franchises multiplatform, citing its handling of Minecraft as an example. Additionally, the company hopes to expand Activision’s portfolio to mobile platforms and make them available to play on other devices via cloud streaming.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is projected to be completed sometime during the summer of 2023. After that, it’s anyone’s guess as to how long it will be before we see these franchises land on Game Pass. On the Blizzard side, Overwatch 2 launches in free-to-play early access on October 4, and Diablo IV is seemingly years away. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases in October, but the series will reportedly skip 2023, meaning the first entry under the Microsoft banner won’t be until 2024 at the earliest.

[Source: Microsoft]