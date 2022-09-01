Crown Princess Mary recycles red dress from royal wedding





Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attended the Carlsberg Foundation’s Research Awards Ceremony in Copenhagen on Wednesday, and royal watchers keenly spotted the similarities between Mary’s outfit and once she wore almost a decade ago. The red gown Mary wore was thought to be a shortened version of the longline gown she wore to the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden in 2013.

Mary wore the Collette Dinnigan lace gown with a pair of silver Mary Jane heels for Wednesday’s outing. Twitter user @IQ38 wrote: “Crown Princess Mary arrived for Carlsberg Foundation event looking stunning! “This is a reworked dress she wore for the 2013 wedding of Princess Madeliene & Chris O’Neill! “The QUEEN of knowing how to rework/recycle clothes!”

To finish off her ensemble, Mary carried a chic gold clutch bag which was perfectly accessorised to her gold cuff bracelet. The future Queen also wore a pair of statement hoop earrings for a touch of glamour. Mary kept her make-up minimal, opting for a touch of pink lipstick for the high-profile outing. The Princess’ hair was styled in her signature wavy blowout, and she carried an elegant bouquet of white, pink and yellow flowers.

Mary wore the longer version of the dress with several regal touches at Princess Madeleine’s wedding in 2013. The dress was topped off with the Midnight Tiara, a diadem created by Danish jeweller Charlotte Lynggaard. The tiara featured moonstone “berries” and leaves made of rose gold, white gold and silver. The Princess wore the dress with the addition of a sheer cape with red ribbon piping and a regal sash.

Crown Princess Mary is famed for her incredible style sense, and her fashion choices often draw comparisons to another future Queen Consort, Kate Middleton. The royals were reunited earlier this year during Kate’s visit to Denmark for her work with the early years. Dressed in shades of black, grey and white, the royal doppelgangers posed for pictures on the grounds of Christian IX’s Palace back in February. The royal women had previously met in Denmark in 2011 for a joint engagement at a Unicef facility in Copenhagen.