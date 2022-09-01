DIY hair treatment to ‘strengthen’ & ‘promotes growth’ – 2 ingredients

Castor oil

Castor oil is derived from castor beans and is rich in protein, antioxidants, nutrients and fatty acids — all of which sound very beneficial when it comes to a home remedy. It is said to moisturise the scalp, reduce dandruff, and leave hair smooth, strong, and shiny.

To use, try rubbing a few drops of oil into the scalp first.

More can be massaged into the hair’s midsection and ends to help protect against breakage and improve hair texture.

Castor oil is heavy and very sticky, which means it will be hard to remove from your hair. It’s best to dilute the castor oil with other natural oils like coconut or jojoba.

There are no exact guidelines for how long you should leave castor oil on your hair. That said, know that leaving it in too long can dry out your hair and scalp. To prevent drying, wash the castor oil from your hair after about two hours.

