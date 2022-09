How did Doria cope with royal protocol?

Judi suggested: “There is no sense of her being over-awed by royal protocol and presence, just a happy confidence to be there with her daughter.”

How does Carole differ?

Judi opined: “With Carole, there seems to be a slightly cautious and at times wary or aware ingratiation process when she’s with the royals as well as signals of enjoyment of her royal association status at other times.”