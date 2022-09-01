Global Pet Insurance Market Report – Size, Growth & Share at a CAGR of around 16.20% by 2028, Forcaste & Analysis By ZMR

Zion Market Research

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Global Pet Insurance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.20% during the forecast period. The global market generated a revenue of over US$ 8,102.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $19,945.75 million by 2028.

The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.

Market Growth

Increased pet adoption for companionship is anticipated to promote industry expansion. The market for pet insurance is expanding as people become more concerned about the health of animals. As the trend has changed from being pet owners to pet parents, pets are increasingly adopted for companionship and are frequently thought of as family members. Adopting a pet is also thought to help with sadness, loneliness, and low blood pressure, among other things. Additionally, the industry landscape is anticipated to be much improved by the growing awareness around pet insurance programs as a result of a substantial effort by insurance providers.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global pet insurance market value at a CAGR of 16.20% over the forecast period.

B) In terms of revenue, the global pet insurance market size was valued at around USD 8,102.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19,945.75 million , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Growing pet adoption and the increasing prevalence of feline and dog-related disorders is a major drivers of the pet insurance industry.

D) The accident and illness segment dominated the market by policy coverage and accounted for a revenue share of 84.0% in 2021.

E) By sales channel, the agency segment dominated the market in 2021.

F) North America dominated the global pet insurance market in 2021.

Opportunities

Another significant element boosting the global pet insurance market expansion is the rise in the number of businesses operating in the sector. New policy schemes for pets have been introduced as a result of increased player competition to establish a firm presence in the market. For instance, a number of businesses provide multi-pet insurance policies, which allow for the enrollment of numerous pets under a single policy. Various other providers are also providing discounts and deals in their pet insurance plans to keep customers and boost the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global pet insurance market during the forecast period. The market is expected to thrive as pet insurance penetration rates rise in the United States and Canada . However, the subscriber base of pet insurance in the United States is less than 2%, but with the recent surge in pet adoption, the United States is expected to hold substantial shares during the forecast period. Furthermore, key players in the pet insurance sector have a strong presence in the North American market, which boosts revenue growth. Another important factor driving the North American market is the growing trend of adopting exotic pets such as bearded dragons, fennec foxes, and wallabies in the United States and Canada .

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in the pet insurance market Owing to increased growth results from owners’ growing care for the well-being of their pets. Additionally, there has been a change in how people respect their pets as family members worldwide. As a result, the market in the Asia Pacific is primarily driven by rising concerns along with rising disposable income in these nations. Furthermore, the increasing number of large companies entering the undeveloped market in the Asia Pacific region will fuel the expansion of the pet insurance market.

Recent Developments:

A) In February 2021 , Nationwide Pet Rx Express will be developed in conjunction with Walmart, an American multinational retailer. Due to the strategic relationship, customers of Nationwide will be able to complete their pet’s prescriptions at Walmart’s 4,700 pharmacies.

B) In 2021, the Pet Insurance Guide will be published by PetDesk. Pet parents may quickly request and buy pet insurance plans thanks to a feature of the PetDesk app. Users of the app may now access the pet insurance guide, which offers a new option for pet owners to quickly find and compare pet insurance policies.

Some key players of the global Pet Insurance Market are:

Pet Insurance Agency LLC

Figo Pet Insurance LLC .

PetFirst

Pet Insurance

Pets Best Insurance Services LLC

Hartville Group

Nationwide

Pet Assure Corp.

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Trupanion .

This report segments the global Pet Insurance Market into:

Global Pet Insurance Market: By Policy Coverage

Accident and Illness

Accident Only

Others

Global Pet Insurance Market: By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

Global Pet Insurance Market: By Sales Channel

Broker

Agency

Others

Global Pet Insurance Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

