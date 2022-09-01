GTC Dives Into the Industrial Metaverse, Digital Twins | NVIDIA Blog

This month’s NVIDIA GTC provides the best opportunity yet to learn how leading companies and their designers, planners and operators are using the industrial metaverse to create physically accurate, perfectly synchronized, AI-enabled digital twins.

The global conference, which runs online Sept. 19-22, will focus in part on how NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise enables companies to design products, processes and facilities before bringing them to life in the real world — as well as simulate current and future operations.

Here are some of the experts — from such fields as retail, healthcare and manufacturing — who will discuss the of use AI-enabled digital twins:

Other sessions feature Guido Quaroni, senior director of engineering at Adobe; Matt Sivertson, vice president and chief architect for media and entertainment at Autodesk; and Steve May, vice president and chief technology officer at Pixar.

Plus, learn how to build a digital twin with these introductory learning sessions:

For hands-on, instructor-led training workshops, check out sessions from the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute. GTC offers a full day of learning on Monday, Sept. 19.

Register free for GTC and watch NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 8 a.m. PT to hear about the latest technology breakthroughs.

Feature image courtesy of Amazon Robotics.