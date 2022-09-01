Here’s How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon Happening This Weekend

Grab a cowboy hat and your favorite snacks: Yellowstone fans are in for a treat this Labor Day weekend! Paramount Network has announced that they are hosting a marathon of their esteemed show. That’s right: Every. Single. Yellowstone. Episode. Ever.

It all starts this Saturday, September 3 at 11 a.m. EST and will run through the weekend till Monday, September 5.

“Let’s go to work with the Workin’ the #YellowstoneTV Labor Day Marathon!” The official Yellowstone account shared to social media. “Binge all four seasons starting Saturday at 11am ET, only on @paramountnetwork.”

For longtime fans of the show, this could be a way to jump back into your favorite neo-Western drama and refresh your memory of all the cliffhangers and storylines you may have forgotten (especially since the new season will premiere with a two-hour episode on Sunday, November 13). As for any newcomers who haven’t yet jumped on the Yellowstone train… well, this is your chance! There’s no better time than this weekend to see what all the hype is about.

We can tell Paramount is officially in full promotion mode as they gear up for Yellowstone season 5. The network released a short teaser clip during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, followed by a post on their official Instagram. The clip was only a few seconds long, but it was still enough to leave fans everywhere shaken up: The video was accompanied by bone-chilling music, short scenes of John Dutton and Beth Dutton, and a looming phrase: “All will be revealed.” 😱

We’re not entirely sure what that means, but we can’t wait to find out!