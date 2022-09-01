Historic desk and Beatles’ memorabilia just some of many lots going under the hammer

An Edwardian desk used by King Edward VII and a painting by the author Catherine Cookson will be sold at an auction in Cockermouth.

They are just some of the contents going under the hammer from Howard House in Great Corby, near Carlisle, which was the home of a prominent antiques and fine art collector.

The principal contents total some 400 lots of antique furnishings, silver, ceramics and fine art in first class condition. They will form part of Mitchells Antiques & Fine Art Sale next week, September 7 to 9.

M set of Beatles autographs, signed at the ABC Cinema Lincoln on Thursday 28th November 1963, the only time The Beatles performed in Lincoln which could make £2,500-£3,500

Other highlights include a set of 1963 Beatles autographs and a pair of 1920s cobra desk ornaments by Gaston Rischmann.

M Catherine Cookson DBE (1906-1998)

The oil painting of poppies by the renowned North East author Catherine Cookson (1906-1998) has an estimate of £400-£600.

The Edwardian Louis XV style bureau has an inked note of provenance which reads “This desk was used by King Edward VII at The Royal Pavilion Royal Show, Newcastle upon Tyne in 1907”. It has a valuation of £500-£800.

Also for sale are six early 20th century French Vernis Martin cabinets and a desk which are expected to sell for £1,000-£1,500 each. Howard House contents also feature a substantial collection of 12 oil paintings by the landscape artist William Mellor (1851-1931), including two triptychs, with estimates ranging from £300-£1,000 and an oil painting of Lake Windermere by the Carlisle-born artist Sam Bough RSA (1822-1878) with an estimate of £1,000-£1,500.

Ceramics include a number of Moorcroft pieces, Dresden, Meissen and Minton, in particular a fine set of seven Minton hand painted cabinet plates with an estimate of £300-£500. Bohemian glassware includes a pair of 19th century cranberry and milk glass overlay lustres worth £300-£500.

Also from Howard House is a selection of carriage clocks and continental clock garnitures. Over 50 sandstone troughs and other garden items are also for sale.

Notable fine art within the wider sale features landscape paintings by celebrated local artists with four works by Percy Kelly (1918-1993), including a watercolour of a Cumbrian landscape which is expected to make £800-£1,200 and a pen, ink and wash illustrated letter with an estimate of £700-£1,000.

A watercolour by E H Thompson (1879-1949) titled “In spate the river at the head of Wasdale” has an estimate of £300-£500 and a Len Roope (1917-2005) watercolour of Skiddaw from Embleton should make £100-£150.

M Amboyna and Sevres style porcelain plaqued Bonheur du Jour with a valuation of £3,500-£4,500

The most valuable item of furniture in the sale is expected to be a particularly fine Amboyna and Sevres style porcelain plaqued Bonheur du Jour with a valuation of £3,500-£4,500.

An M ladies Rolex Cellini 18ct gold wristwatch has estimates of £1,200-£1,800

Amongst the watches and jewellery are a ladies Rolex Cellini 18ct gold wristwatch and a gentleman’s Blancpain 18ct gold wristwatch, both with estimates of £1,200-£1,800.

M a Volvo 120 series saloon motor car with original keys, warranty, service book and V5 has an estimate of £1,000-£2,000 For vintage car enthusiasts, a Volvo 120 series saloon motor car with original keys, warranty, service book and V5 is also up for auction with an estimate of £1,000-£2,000.

For viewing times and more information go to www.mitchellsantiques.co.uk.

Showtime photo special: https://www.timesandstar.co.uk/news/20831981.farmers-families-fell-runners—everyone-delighted-welcome-back-keswick-show/