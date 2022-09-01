Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Sept. 1 – Hopkinton Independent

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day.

On Wednesday morning, Hopkinton High School’s Class of 2023 continued the school’s tradition of having seniors walk into the building together for the first day of classes, and we have photos.

A chorus that strives to create a community of singers and be part of the community that surrounds it, the Treblemakers are set to start their 15th year of making music together.

Hopkinton High School alum Josh Sokol, who was one of the final cuts by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, was added to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday.

The next monthly Veterans Breakfast at the Senior Center is this Friday and is sponsored by Prime Rate Home Mortgage. It will feature discussion of past military events from Sept. 2, including the sea rescue of Lt. j.g. George H.W. Bush.

This week’s Senior Snippets highlights programs including Our Time Memory Cafe, the Beatles in Swinging London, Art Appreciation and “Portraits of Dementia.”

Town meetings tonight include the Cemetery Commission (6) and School Committee (7).

Photo of the Day: Hopkinton Little League’s summer softball 12-and-under A team completed an undefeated season with a 10-6 victory over Bellingham. The team’s final record was 12-0-1 in the Twin Valley League 12A division. Pictured are (from left), front row, Sydney Iaricci, Elena Valis, Olivia Thompson and Leah Desrochers; second row, Emily Coito, Sophia Castonguay, Addy Walls, Bridget Roleke, Amelia Godfroy, Gemma Fiore, Gabby Simulis and Kate Riesenberger; back row, assistant coaches David Godfroy, Frank Fiore and Matt Iaricci, and head coach Mitch Riesenberger.

Video of the Day: