Categories
Business

John Lennon Said Ringo ‘Seriously’ Left the Beatles (And Came Back)

Before The Beatles officially broke up, members individually (temporarily) left the band. George Harrison walked out of rehearsal during The Beatles: Get Back. John Lennon shared that Ringo “seriously” left the band at one point. Here’s what we learned from the Disney+ documentary series.

The Beatles appeared in the Disney+ documentary series ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Ringo pictured at the London residence of 'Daily Mirror' show biz journalist, Donald Zec
Ringo pictured at the London residence of ‘Daily Mirror’ show biz journalist, Donald Zec | Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

They’re one of the world’s biggest bands, making history with songs like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and even making political statements with songs like “Get Back. Thanks to The Beatles: Get Back, fans learned more about Lennon, Paul McCartney, Harrison, and Ringo Starr’s creative process.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.