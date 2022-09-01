John Lennon Said Ringo ‘Seriously’ Left the Beatles (And Came Back)

Before The Beatles officially broke up, members individually (temporarily) left the band. George Harrison walked out of rehearsal during The Beatles: Get Back. John Lennon shared that Ringo “seriously” left the band at one point. Here’s what we learned from the Disney+ documentary series.

The Beatles appeared in the Disney+ documentary series ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

They’re one of the world’s biggest bands, making history with songs like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and even making political statements with songs like “Get Back. Thanks to The Beatles: Get Back, fans learned more about Lennon, Paul McCartney, Harrison, and Ringo Starr’s creative process.

The Beatles performed “Get Back,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “One After 909,” and “Dig a Pony” during their rooftop concert at the London Apple Corps headquarters. As seen in their Disney+ docuseries, getting to that point was particularly challenging.

With their deadline quickly approaching, the Beatles were still missing a setlist and several original songs. At one point, Harrison walked out of rehearsal, claiming he was quitting the band.