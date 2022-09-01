kate spade new york launches first global activation in the metaverse — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

“In today’s world, we often underestimate the impact that everyday moments like knocking on the door of a friend can have on connecting people and creating community,” says Jenny Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer at kate spade new york.

“We were inspired by the excitement and comfort of stepping into a neighbour’s open house – the idea that something unexpected and joyous can happen when people come together – and we hope to evoke that same spirit in our larger community.”

“It’s an ode to the moments that spark joy – from colour, prints and patterns to friends, family, and laughter.”

To promote the Saturday open house concept, people will be able to explore the campaign and collection in an immersive and interactive virtual townhouse, kate spade new york’s first global activation in the metaverse.

This will offer several experiences including early access to new fall styles.

There will be downloadable social media filters, exclusive content, and a virtual wall of kindness inspired by the brand’s partnership with Born This Way Foundation’s #BeKind21 campaign.

The virtual townhouse is available to experience via katespade.com, and will be accessible through QR codes incorporated on out-of-home bus shelters and within the kate spade new york store environment.

It will be live through to the end of October.

The fall campaign will also come to life for consumers through out-of-home experiences in New York City, including billboard and subway takeovers and digital channels.

It will be displayed on digital screens in the heart of Times Square, a first for the brand, and will take over digital newsstands and shelters throughout the city, as well as subway stations at Grand Central Station and Broadway Lafayette.