Leading UFC contender issues a challenge to Jake Paul | DAZN News Norway

Marvin Vettori has revealed his desire to ‘punch’ Jake Paul following the YouTuber’s repeated criticisms regarding MMA.

Paul has been a constant thorn in the side of Dana White, and he has further hurt the UFC with two wins over former cage superstar, Tyron Woodley, including a brutal knockout last December.

Since defeating Woodley at the backend of last year, Paul has been determined to step up and test himself further in the boxing ring.

The social media phenomenon has seen fights with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr fall through in 2022, but it appears that Vettori would have no issue meeting Paul head on.

“I think Jake Paul is actually a pretty smart guy. To go into a new game and be successful, win a few fights and make decent money is pretty good,” said Vettori when speaking to Betway.

“In terms of how good he is as an athlete, he has a lot of things to do. He has a lot to improve and is doing alright in training. What I don’t like is him disrespecting MMA, so I kind of want to punch him a little bit. He lives in LA, and I live in LA. So let’s spar Jake, I want to punch you up a little bit.”