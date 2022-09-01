‘Learned from my gran’ Caterer’s money saving tip could save £1,000

The mum of two continued: “Because you portion everything out when you batch cook, you save on food waste too. It’s a win, win really.”

Another tip for saving money on the food shop is to see if there is a food club nearby – a woman from Bristol told Express.co.uk how she gets £25 worth of food for £3.50.

Elaine Wishart, 54, said: “It’s open to anyone and you pay £3.50 a week and it’s what supermarkets are about to throw away.

“I reckon each week I get about £20 to £25 worth of stuff for £3.50 and you never know what you are getting.”