Marquette Redettes girls tennis team plays Escanaba to 4-4 tie; Westwood, Negaunee post wins

ESCANABA — Marquette played its second straight tight match in two days, but this time the result showed how true that was when the Redettes tied Escanaba 4-4 on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, MSHS fell to Negaunee 6-2 despite several three-set matches and every match being well contested.

Against Escanaba, Marquette swept the Nos. 3 and 4 flights while the Eskymos prevailed at Nos. 1 and 2.

“(Tuesday’s) meet was very similar to our meet (Monday) against Negaunee; lots of close matches,” MSHS head coach Karl Thomsen said in an email “I was really pleased with our effort in the close sets and matches. The girls showed more mental toughness today, stayed positive, didn’t dwell on their mistakes, and the result was some really good tennis.”

Marquette’s singles wins were posted by Cecelia Jacuzzo at No. 3 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Molly VanDamme and by Natalie Deneau at No. 4 with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) triumph over Maggie Martin.

“Cecelia Jacuzzo solidified the tie with Esky by adjusting her game in Set 2 and showing a lot of grit in Set 3,” Thomsen said.

In doubles, the Redettes’ No. 3 team of Eliina Brazeau and Nistha Gautham prevailed 6-4, 6-3 over Isy Braun and Sophie Wagner, while MSHS’ No. 4 duo of Lindsey Lake and Delana Sprowl scored a near-identical 6-3, 6-4 win over Carly Bowden and Molly Smale.

“Hats off also to the No. 3 doubles team of Eliina Brazeau and Nistha Gautham,” the Marquette coach said. “As the first set tightened up, they were able to step up and win those key points.

“Meets like the last three (against Westwood, Negaunee and Escanaba) are what we need to grow and prepare for the end-of-the-season tournaments.”

The Redettes host Negaunee at 4 p.m. today in a rematch of Monday’s meet.

——————

Westwood 6, West Iron County 2

On Tuesday at Westwood, the host Patriots won three of the four matches that were extended to three sets while playing under somewhat trying conditions.

“Everyone’s biggest opponent was the wind,” WHS coach Sarah Massie said in an email. “With the young lineup that we have, our girls don’t have a lot of experience playing in these type of conditions. It’s always good to get a meet in during the season with these conditions, because it’s often the type of weather you end up playing Mid-Peninsula Conference and Upper Peninsula Finals in.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better effort from these girls given the conditions and it being their first day of school. They have a tough schedule with three matches their first three days of school.”

Westwood three-set winners were Lexi Olson at No. 1 singles, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 10-7 over West Iron County’s Aubrey Bice; Kaylin Doney and Nolia Dawson at No. 2 doubles, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 over Autumn Smith and Kaitlyn Smith; and Niila Nurmi and Kaya Etelamaki at No. 4 doubles, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 over Destiny Lemery and Maddie Cronkright.

“Lexi Olson has been working on managing the entirety of a match mentally as well as knowing when to play defense and when to take control of the point,” Massie said. “She had to stay positive after losing her first set in a tiebreaker. I’m proud of her for the effort she showed to earn her win.

“Kaylin and Nolia have not played a lot together, but after losing the first set, they really started to find their groove and fought until the end of a third set. Kaylin is a freshman, but her mentality and positivity during a match shows her maturity and is why she pairs well with just about anyone in our doubles lineup. I was impressed with both her and Nolia’s performance.”

Westwood’s two-set winners were Samantha Ruby at No. 3 singles, Morgan Schneider at No. 4 singles and Taylor Jackovich and Lydia Fraser at No. 3 doubles.

Westwood is scheduled to play at Ishpeming at 4 p.m. today.

——————

Negaunee 7, Gwinn 1

On Tuesday at Gwinn, the Miners breezed to a solid victory, losing a total of just 15 games in the seven flights they won.

The Modeltowners did post a victory at No. 1 singles, however, as Miaha Schiefel posted a tough 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 triumph over Negaunee’s Jordan Enright.

Among the Miners’ winners were Ava Gustitus and Autumn Ring at No. 3 doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Celeste Morgan and Emma Spade, along with Kallen Schultz and Madalynn Peters getting a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Kayla Watt and Azlyn Wills.

“Ava stepped in for us and did a real nice job with Autumn,” NHS head coach Kyle Saari said. “Kallen and Madalynn continue to play at a high level, too.

“It’s been a positive start to the week and it’s good to play on the first day back to school, to adjust to new routine.”

Other Negaunee winners in contested matches were Aubrey Johnson at No. 2 singles, Rheana Nelson at No. 3 singles, Lillian Saunders at No. 4 singles, Olivia Lunseth and Sage Juntti at No. 1 doubles.

Both teams get back on the courts at 4 p.m. today with Gwinn hosting Iron Mountain and Negaunee traveling to Marquette.

Information compiled by Journal Sports Editor Steve Brownlee. His email address is sbrownlee@miningjournal.net.