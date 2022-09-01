Millions of Amazon customers face shock price rise this month





Millions of Amazon Prime subscribers face bigger bills later this month as the online retailer prepared to hike Prime subscription prices. From September 15, those paying for Prime on a monthly basis will see £8.99 being taken from their bank account rather than the current £7.99 fee. Anyone who prefers to pay upfront for the whole year will be faced with a bill of £95 – that’s a hefty £16 rise in price. Ouch. Fortunately, for those who want to cancel and still enjoy the benefits of the membership scheme, the Amazon Prime free trial is still around.

With the cost of living increasing and families set to be hit by record energy bills, mortgage rises, spiralling food bills, and more …this Amazon hike could not have come at a worse time. Fortunately, there is a way to beat the increase from the online shopping giant. If your yearly plan has just ended, or you pay for Amazon Prime each month, then it’s a good time to secure a cheaper Prime price for the year ahead. If you wait until September 14 (one day before the new costs come into force) and sign up for a 12-month subscription you’ll make the most of Prime at the current £79 price rather than paying the higher fees. • Lock In Your Old Subscription Price For Amazon Prime Before The Prise Rise here!

Considering paying monthly now costs over £104 per year that’s a saving that really shouldn’t be ignored. As a quick reminder, Prime not only gives you faster and cheaper delivery, but there’s also access to free music and video content via Amazon’s streaming services. Prime members also enjoy free PC games to download each month, Kindle eBooks to download for free, unlimited cloud storage for their photo library, and a one-year free upgrade to Deliveroo Plus. Speaking about the upcoming Prime increase a spokeswoman for Amazon said: “Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment, and continues to improve each year. We have increased the number of products available with fast, unlimited Prime delivery, recently added ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery, and have significantly expanded our high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books. With increased inflation and operating costs in the UK continuing to rise, we will change the price of Prime.”

Although Amazon prices are going up, Netflix and Disney+ are both working on plans to cut monthly costs. The streaming giants have confirmed that they will be launching cheaper plans that’ll include adverts. “Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.” There’s no word on an official launch yet, but watch this space.