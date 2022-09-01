Mount Hermon News

This coming Saturday, September 3rd, there will be a Multi-Family Garage Sale at 37430 Hwy. 38 Mt. Hermon (about 2 miles east of Brooks General Store), beginning at 7 AM-til. They will have lots of women’s plus size clothes, furniture, holiday dishes, and much more.

The McElveen Genealogy book is on sale for $40. If you are interested in buying one, please contact Ms. Beverly Taylor at 985-515-7604. A genealogy book is a priceless possession to treasure generation after generation.

Mt. Hermon School

The MHS Jr. High football team got the win in a Jamboree game against Lee Road Jr. High, last Wednesday. The score was 16-0! MHS is proud of you all! (MHS Jr High team photo is on Page C7 of this week’s edition.)

The next game is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13th at 6:00 PM, playing Franklinton Jr. High in Franklinton.

Congratulations to these amazing members of the Mt. Hermon School Family! MHS Teachers of the Week: Mrs. Catherine Davis and Mrs. Tracy Phillips and MHS Staff Members of the Week: Mrs. Renee Fortenberry and Mrs. Lenora McIntyre. MHS is blessed with the best!

Church Announcements

The Disciple Kids and Youth of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church will resume Wednesday night classes on Sept. 7th.

Bogue Chitto Baptist Church will have Revival services Sept. 11th-14th with Bro. Melvin Mordecai. Everyone is welcome.

Mt. Hermon United Pentecostal Church was blessed this past Sunday to hear the message from Bro. Clyde Booty, who was visiting from New Jerusalem Pentecostal Church, along with his wife, Sis. Diane Booty.

After church, the Youth group served everyone a delicious meal of chicken and dumplings (prepared by Sis. Judy Hughes), Brooks’ chicken, green beans, corn on the cob, and a variety of desserts.

With Labor Day approaching, I would like to share these quotes. “You can’t have a million-dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic.” by Zig Ziglar

On a lighter note, “I love Labor Day! What other day do you get to celebrate work without actually doing any?” by John Wagner (Maxine/Crabby Road Cartoons).

Have a safe and happy Labor Day!