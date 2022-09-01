Norway’s BEWi Concludes Purchase Of Lithuanian Insulation Group | MarketScreener

|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
10 971 M
1 032 M
1 032 M
|Net income 2022
|
677 M
63,7 M
63,7 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 268 M
307 M
307 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|15,7x
|Yield 2022
|2,66%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 501 M
894 M
894 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,16x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,99x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 295
|Free-Float
|27,7%
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BEWI ASA
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|60,50 SEK
|Average target price
|87,57 SEK
|Spread / Average Target
|44,7%
Source link
Related