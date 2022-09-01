Omaha Public Library begins clearing out former downtown library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Public Library staff call it a big task, moving four floors of books, shelves and office equipment into new spaces.

“I guess it would be like moving space if you had 122,000 sq ft of space and a couple hundred thousand circulating items,” Laura Marlane, executive director of Omaha Public Library said.

Marlane said the W Dale Clark Library’s contents will be moved to the Library Administrative Building at 3020 S 84th St.

Some of the books heading to the S 84th street space will be available for patrons at the interim location downtown. Other library features such as the archives and genealogy room will open in early October.

The move hasn’t been easy. Patrons who’ve grown accustomed to the old downtown library still aren’t ready to see it go.

“It seems kind of insensible to me that they would move such a beautifully placed centralized resource for the people,” Stephen Muia, library patron said.

Marlane said while library staff understands that reluctance to let go, they remain excited about the future.

“We’ve had our own coming to terms with it. But we’ve also seen the renditions of our new spaces,” Marlane said. “I think everybody’s excited for the central library.”

Marlane said demolition of the W Dale Clark Library is set to begin by the end of the year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.