Pensioners urged to apply for £3,300 a year income boost

A statement from the DWP said: “We currently aim to process claims within approximately 35 days from receipt, although this time can vary if we have to seek additional information from a customer in support of their claim.

“However, following the successful launch of our campaign to increase take up of Pension Credit, we have received an unprecedented number of claims, which means some claims are experiencing further delays but we are processing claims as quickly as possible.

“All successful claims and arrears are paid accordingly to ensure no one misses out.”

Paul Brennan, benefits expert at Benefit Answers, said more needs to be done to process the claims.