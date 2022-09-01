Pets of the week: Hoboken, Mama Walnut, Oreo and Tony are ready for adoption

Hoboken

This handsome guy is Hoboken, a 3-year-old German shepherd mix. He would love to go home to someone that would continue his training, and he would do best as the only pet in the household.

Information about Hoboken: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring St. 562-216-2542 or spcaLA.com. Hoboken’s identification number is LACA-A-5373.

Mama Walnut

Mama Walnut, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair, is ready for a home. She can be shy and would do best in a home where she can have the time and patience needed to bring her out of her shell.

Information about Mama Walnut: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring St. 562-216-2542 or spcaLA.com. Mama Walnut’s identification number is LACA-A-4278.

Oreo

This adorable tuxedo cat is Oreo, a 2-year old domestic shorthair. She may seem shy at first, but she’s also incredibly sweet. Oreo would do best in an adult-only home.

Information about Oreo: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring St. 562-216-2542 or spcaLA.com. Oreo’s identification number is LACA-A-5119.

Tony

Tony, a 2-year-old mix — with terrier, pit bull, retriever and Labrador– is a sweet boy who came into the shelter already knowing how to do “sit” and “shake” for treats. This adorable pup would do well in a home with a family willing to continue his training.

Information about Tony: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring St. 562-216-2542 or spcaLA.com. Tony’s identification number is LACA-A-5486.