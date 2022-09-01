Prime Minister Boris Johnson captured on police raid

It shows the PM with the Met wearing a stab vest as he was filmed by and speaking to a man already in the property.

The footage comes after Mr Johnson attended a raid with specialist officers near Lewisham, south London, yesterday.

A man says to the camera in the posted video: “Bro, how the **** did I get raided and Boris Johnson’s there.”

The camera shows him opening a door to find police officers and the Prime Minister.

He asks Mr Johnson what is going on and the PM says: “Good morning, how are you doing?”

No arrests were made.