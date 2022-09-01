Queen Alexandra’s Kokoshnik Tiara: Queen’s beloved diadem

The Queen has turned time and again to Queen Alexandra’s Kokoshnik Tiara when she needs to add a touch of glamour to an ensemble. A family heirloom, the tiara was created in the 19th Century and was a firm favourite of Alexandra and her daughter-in-law Queen Mary.

Queen Alexandra’s Kokoshnik Tiara, as the name suggests, is based on the “kokoshnik”, a traditional Russian headdress.

The style gained momentum in Western courts, and the British Royal Family were firm fans.

Queen Alexandra was thought to have requested a tiara similar to the one owned by her sister, Empress Maria Feodorovna of Russia.

And like many of the jewels in the Queen’s collection, Queen Alexandra’s Kokoshnik Tiara has transformable qualities.

READ MORE: Princess Anne’s ‘most annoying’ habit exposed by Zara Tindall

Queen Alexandra’s Kokoshnik Tiara, as the name suggests, is based on the ‘kokoshnik’, a traditional Russian headdress.

The style gained momentum in Western courts, and the British Royal Family were firm fans.

Queen Alexandra was thought to have requested a tiara similar to the one owned by her sister, Empress Maria Feodorovna of Russia.