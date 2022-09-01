Categories
Celebrities

Ross Lynch Read Your Thirst Tweets…And I Think Some Of Y’all Are “Cruisin’ For A Bruisin'”


Or you might’ve seen this photo of him circulating around the internet last month…

So, to celebrate the release of the Driver Era’s new single, “Malibu,” and upcoming album, Summer Mixtape, we invited Ross to read some of your very, VERY thirsty tweets about him.

I don’t think he was quite prepared for what was coming…

Things started out pretty tame, they were even kinda sweet.

But they escalated quickly.

And Ross had some thoughts.

And be sure to listen to The Driver Era’s new single “Malibu,” and pre-save Summer Mixtape, which comes out Sept. 16!



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.