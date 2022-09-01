Royal engagement rings ranked in value – including Kate and Meghan’s





The Royal Family are famed for their love of all that glitters, and they have worn some jaw-dropping engagement rings over the decades. In terms of value though, it seems some engagement rings are in a league of their own, including those belonging to the Queen, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s engagement ring – £400,000 Topping the list of the most expensive royal engagement rings is perhaps the most instantly recognisable royal sparker. According to the lab-grown engagement ring brand Nightingale, Princess Diana’s engagement ring, which now belongs to Kate Middleton, is worth £400,000. Claire Beatson, General Manager of the brand, said: “Always one to make a strong statement, it is said that Princess Diana caused a stir at royal jewellers Garrard when she picked the ring from their catalogue, despite knowing that anyone else with similar means would have been able to buy the exact same design!” The ring features a 12-carat oval sapphire surrounded by a ring of 14 smaller diamonds set on white gold. READ MORE: Princess Anne’s ‘most annoying’ habit exposed by Zara Tindall

The Queen’s engagement ring – £205,000 The Queen has worn her stunning engagement ring from Prince Philip throughout her reign, and it features an old-cut diamond that sits between clusters of smaller diamonds on either side. Philip commissioned Philip Antrobus Ltd to create the sparkler and a matching wedding gift, the Edinburgh Wedding Bracelet, for his bride-to-be. Claire explained: “The Queen’s engagement ring has a beautiful origin story. “Prince Phillip realised he didn’t have the money to buy a fitting engagement ring for Her Majesty, so turned to his mother who donated a beautiful three-carat centre diamond from her own collection.”

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring – £140,000 As Kate Middleton’s engagement ring previously belonged to Princess Diana, Prince Harry made sure to include a tribute to his mother in the engagement ring he commissioned for Meghan Markle. Meghan’s engagement ring was debuted as a three-stone, trilogy diamond ring set on a yellow gold band. Claire says: “Prince Harry gets bonus points from us because he sourced an ethical five-carat diamond sourced from Botswana. The side stones are taken from Princess Diana’s personal collection.” Meghan appears to have had the ring altered, as recent pictures show the trilogy diamonds sit on a pave diamond band, with extra scalloped diamonds adorning the sides of the stones.

Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring – £130,000 Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring, designed by her now husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with designer Shaun Leane, sparked a lot of adoration from royal fans when it was debuted in 2019. The ring includes a huge central round diamond, and some have drawn comparisons between Beatrice’s ring and another famous royal engagement ring. Claire added: “Princess Beatrice’s Art Deco-inspired ring takes clear inspiration from the Queens’ with a three-carat round cut diamond flanked by two baguette diamonds. “The design is finished with pave diamonds stretching halfway around the band.”