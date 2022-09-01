Supporting long-term BWTS compliance

“To date, few ships have been operating their BWTS on a regular basis over time. As a result, a system might not be functioning properly or as intended for several reasons, which can result in non-compliance.”

What are the key factors to mitigate the risk of non-compliance and ensure maximum BWTS uptime to minimise costly disruption and delays at ports? “It is all about the reliability of the system and consistent support through a global service network,” he explained.

Norwegian ballast water treatment specialist Optimarin has sold around 1,400 systems to date worldwide, and has recognised this need by establishing a global network of service partners with dedicated BWTS-trained engineers specialising in maintaining its systems.

This service network spans the globe with locations in the US, Brazil, the UK, Norway, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Romania, United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.

In addition, the company has training centres in Norway, Manila and Mumbai with a full-scale BWTS as part of the Optimarin Academy for crew training to ensure the system is run safely and efficiently on board.

Specialist certified engineers are readily available to provide round-the-clock support for Optimarin clients wherever a ship is located and whenever help is needed.

Optimarin has a centralised service centre at the head office in Stavanger, Norway that is in regular dialogue with customers to provide aftersales support.

The centre manages global spare parts distribution, with satellite warehouses at several locations outside Norway to enable a shorter response time for parts shipments, and co-ordinates service and commissioning jobs to be carried out by Optimarin engineers around the world.

Optimarin has enhanced its service offering with OptiLink, a digital cloud-based solution for monitoring and managing BWTS that enables remote 24/7 support and over-the-air software updates to keep the system working efficiently.

“Service is no longer an option with a BWTS but an essential factor to keep your fleet compliant and on track. You will not be able to operate efficiently without it,” Mr Stølen concluded.