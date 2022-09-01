Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, moved into the third round of the US Open by defeating American qualifier Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-2 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Thursday.

Sinner didn’t have to save any set point in the second set. He saved a break point at 4-4.

Sinner, ranked No 13, will play the winner of the match between Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the No 17 seed, and American Brandon Nakashima next.

The 21-year-old Italian spent less time and energy on the court compared to his win against German Daniel Altmaier (5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1).

Eubanks, ranked No 145, won against Spaniard Pedro Martinez (7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3)).

US Open, New York City (Grand Slam), other second-round results