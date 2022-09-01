Categories
Tennis, ATP – US Open 2022: Sinner eliminates Eubanks


Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, moved into the third round of the US Open by defeating American qualifier Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-2 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Thursday.

Sinner didn’t have to save any set point in the second set. He saved a break point at 4-4.

Sinner, ranked No 13, will play the winner of the match between Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the No 17 seed, and American Brandon Nakashima next.

The 21-year-old Italian spent less time and energy on the court compared to his win against German Daniel Altmaier (5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1).

Eubanks, ranked No 145, won against Spaniard Pedro Martinez (7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3)).

US Open, New York City (Grand Slam), other second-round results

  • Jenson Brooksby beat Borna Coric (25): 6-4, 7-6 (10), 6-1
  • Daniel Evans (20) beat James Duckworth: 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
  • Marin Čilić (15) beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas: 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3
  • Daniil Medvedev (1) beat Arthur Rinderknech: 6-2, 7-5, 6-3
  • Jack Draper beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (6): 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
  • Karen Khachanov (27) beat Thiago Monteiro: 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
  • Yibing Wu (Q) beat Nuno Borges (Q): 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
  • Nick Kyrgios (23) beat Benjamin Bonzi: 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
  • Tommy Paul (29) beat Sebastian Korda: 6-0, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
  • Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Marton Fucsovics: 7-6 (3), 5-7, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (3)
  • Casper Ruud (5) beat Tim van Rijthoven: 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
  • Daniel Elahi Galan (Q) beat Jordan Thompson: 6-3, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
  • J.J. Wolf (WC) beat Alejandro Tabilo: 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3
  • Matteo Berrettini (13) beat Hugo Grenier (LL): 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7)
  • Andy Murray beat Emilio Nava (WC): 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0
  • Corentin Moutet (LL) beat Botic van de Zandschulp (21): 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4
  • Pedro Cachin beat Brandon Holt (Q): 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6)
  • Alex De Minaur (18) beat Cristian Garin: 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2
  • Pablo Carreno Busta (12) beat Alexander Bublik: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5)



