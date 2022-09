French qualifier Clara Burel edged out Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the third round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Thursday night.

Burel, ranked No 131, will play Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the No 6 seed, next.

The 21-year-old Frenchman beat Kazakh Elena Rybakina, the No 25 seed (6-4, 6-4) in the previous round of the Flushing Meadows.

In the first round of the Flushing Meadows, Van Uytvanck, ranked No 43, won against American wildcard Venus Williams (6-1, 7-6 (5)).

US Open, New York City (Grand Slam), other second-round results