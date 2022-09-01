The 10 Best Arnold Schwarzenegger Movies, According To Metacritic

We love Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s an action movie icon. We love him so much we talk about his roles along with his one-liners again and again. However, when you look at the actor’s vast catalog of movies, what were his best? More specifically, what movies did critics actually enjoy?

Digging through all the movie reviews on GameSpot’s sister site Metacritic, we took a look at the entirety of Schwarzenegger’s work in film–stopping to marvel at how underrated Last Action Hero is. Metacritic is a review aggregate of critics reviews, giving movies a score based on the average of its reviews.

Taking a look at Schwarzenegger’s career, we found the top 10 movies the bodybuilder-turned-actor starred in. Keep in mind, documentaries and films where he played a smaller role will not be considered for this list. We want to take a look at those starring roles where Schwarzenegger spouted out classic catch phrases and slammed people through steam pipes.

As for Schwarzenegger himself, he’s not acting as much as he used to. He appeared as Zues in a BMW Super Bowl ad this past year. He’s also slated to reprise his Twins role of Julius Benedict in Triplets, which is in pre-production.