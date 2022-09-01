The Lincoln Lawyer is not coming to Netflix in September 2022

Since premiering in May 2022, The Lincoln Lawyer has proven itself as one of the most popular new Netflix shows and one that viewers will definitely tune in for additional seasons. Thankfully, Netflix announced The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 was on the way only one month after release.

As previously announced, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 will adapt The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s Mickey Haller book series. The first season adapted The Brass Verdict, which means the Netflix series will be skipping over the third book, The Reversal.

The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, with the supporting cast including Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham. Season 2 will likely bring in new cast members as Mickey takes on a new case.

Unfortunately, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 won’t be coming to Netflix in September 2022. The series wasn’t included on the complete list of new release movies and shows for the month, but we weren’t expecting the next season so soon. However, here are the latest updates about what’s to come in season 2 and when we should expect to see it!

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 updates

As of September 2022, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 hasn’t started filming. Without the new season in production, it’s a little difficult to predict a timeframe for release. We do know, though, that season 2 will definitely premiere sometime in 2023. If filming begins by the end of 2022, we could see a season premiere by summer or fall next year.

Sadly, there’s some bittersweet news about the season 2 cast. While Neve Campbell will be returning as her character Maggie McPherson, Mickey’s first ex-wife and a criminal prosecutor, her role will be reduced to recurring rather than a series regular.

Campbell landed the leading role in ABC’s upcoming drama series Avalon, which comes from David E. Kelley and is also based on a Michael Connelly work. Avalon reteams Campbell with Kelley and Connelly after working together on The Lincoln Lawyer.

Even though we won’t see as much of Neve Campbell and Maggie in season 2, there’s always hope that the role could become bigger again in future season. Also, fans of The Lincoln Lawyer should definitely tune into Avalon when it premieres on ABC.

Stay tuned for more The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 news and updates from Netflix Life!