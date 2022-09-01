Ukraine live briefing: IAEA mission reaches nuclear plant after delays





New reports detail Russia’s vast ‘filtration’ system for Ukrainians: Moscow and its separatist allies in Ukraine have forcibly transferred hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia since the start of the war, according to U.S. officials and human rights investigators. Many are sent through a vast and punitive “filtration” system that includes detentions, interrogations and mass data collection, reports Claire Parker.

The system is overseen by the Kremlin using “advanced technology” to gather data on Ukrainian citizens, a State Department official said this week.

The move is contentious, as the forcible transfer or deportation of civilians from occupied territory remains prohibited under the Geneva Conventions, the international humanitarian laws governing modern warfare and conflict. Moscow has denied allegations that it forcibly relocates Ukrainians — instead claiming that Russian forces are “protecting” civilians from Ukrainian troops.