Universal Credit: 30 things you could get for free in September

Britons can check whether they qualify by entering their postcode into this tool on the Government website.

People should be able to claim as long as they can prove they are on a low income or receiving state benefits.

Typically, children who are entitled to free school meals should qualify for a School Uniform Grant if there’s one available.

For other pupils, lots of schools now have their own second hand uniform sales, while parents sometimes list good quality uniforms on sites like Facebook.