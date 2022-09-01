Win World International Trade Acquires Dog Kennel Brand THE PET GAZEBO

Press release: Win World International Trade

Win World International Trade LLC has recently acquired THE PET GAZEBO, a leading brand in dog kennels. THE PET GAZEBO offers a safe and secure solution for pet parents at home: indoors, outdoors and on-the-go.

Win World International Trade LCC was founded in 2017 when owner, Jenny Zhang, saw an opportunity for factories overseas to better partner with their customers. Win World’s factories have serviced clients in various industries including pet, pest, farming, portable shelters, and much more since 2002, maintaining a high standard of excellence and quality. Win World International Trade’s primary mission is to listen to customers, and to learn and grow together using the latest technology to best meet its customers’ needs worldwide.

“We are excited to add THE PET GAZEBO to Win World’s lineup of innovative, high quality pet products,” said Zhang. “With our experience in the pet manufacturing industry and private label, we know we can bring new and exciting advancements to THE PET GAZEBO brand, product line, our retail customer relationships and pet owners across the USA.”

THE PET GAZEBO is a versatile, modular kennel solution giving dogs a home wherever life takes them. It’s portable and lightweight, allowing for pets to remain safely contained, while easily integrating into any home’s interior style, outdoor entertaining space, campsite and more.

“With THE PET GAZEBO, pets are safely contained while still being able to see their owners and their surroundings, creating a warm and friendly environment inside,” added Zhang.

For on-the-go lifestyles, these modular kennels can be set up and taken down within minutes, without the need for any tools. The gazebos are also compactable and can be stored in small spaces, especially when paired with the available tote travel bag.

Once THE PET GAZEBO is up, it creates a warm and comfortable space for any pet. A drop-down window panel is included with every gazebo, making it easy to fill water and food bowls, and give your pet some extra love. With the pets and pet parents in mind, the canopy is available in a neutral Earth Taupe color, with five additional color options available to match any personality or style. Additionally, THE PET GAZEBO canopy is available in a reversible, weather-resistant shelter to withstand even the toughest of elements.

Available in four sizes to accommodate any breed size: 3-foot, 4-foot, 5-foot and 8-foot, THE PET GAZEBO suits every dog during every life stage. Additionally, for multi-dog households, THE PET GAZEBO can expand using the side paneling to create a custom corridor between two or more Gazebos, offering ample space for multiple dogs to roam and play.