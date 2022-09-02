10 Best Movies Based On Video Games

Video game movies are usually unwatchable. For some reason, a lot of people have trouble taking video games and turning them into films. There are a few movies that happen to do this reasonably well. Though there has not been an absolutely breathtaking movie, there has been a lot that are entertaining.

So that different game types can be recognized there will only be one movie per franchise that is recognized on this list. The list aims to make light of movies based on how exciting they are to the viewer.

10/10 Silent Hill

The Silent Hill movie is without a doubt the worst movie on this list due to its very lacking story. The acting is also kind of bad–and by kind of, it’s in reality unbearable at times. What makes this movie on the list is how undeniably awesome the visuals are.

Even though the movie’s story is unfollowable at times, it still brings the Silent Hill world to life. You get to watch the world change and the different monster designs give off the eerie feeling that the games have. It’s not a movie people are going to watch over and over, but the world-building is something that can be appreciated by fans of the game.

9/10 Tomb Raider (2018)

If the viewer goes into this Tomb Raider movie looking for a movie that’s going to inspire them, then they’re going into the wrong movie. The Tomb Raider movie can be a great movie to tune out to while the origin story of one of the most beloved video game characters goes on.

It’s a different take on Tomb Raider in the sense that we get to see some of Lara Croft’s early life. The part of the movie where Lara finally gets to the actual tomb raiding is full of enticing action moments. They don’t add anything very new to the action-adventure genre but are fun nonetheless.

8/10 The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2 was actually a big step up from the original as the original flopped. It didn’t provide much substance in the world of animated movies. The Angry Birds Movie 2, however, was a lot sillier in the way in which it presented itself. It felt like the writers this time around knew that it didn’t have to take itself too seriously. This made it so that there were a lot of comedic moments.

The pacing of the movie stays well put together throughout. It felt like a movie that wasn’t trying to be like anything else while being able to provide a lot of laughs for its audience.

7/10 Rampage

Rampage lives up to its name. Fans of the original arcade game can find a lot to love about this movie adaptation. The monsters are huge and they go around causing massive amounts of destruction with no end in sight. The relationship between Dwayne Johnson and George is also interesting enough to make there be some sort of story in between all of the destruction.

Watching giant genetically modified animals duke it out is entertaining. This probably isn’t a movie that people would watch more than once, but that first viewing can be great fun.

6/10 Uncharted

The Uncharted movie was not taken in well by critics, but a lot of the fans of the game enjoyed the movie. This is shown through the 90% audience score that it received on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie doesn’t do anything too new in regards to its story, but the ride that it takes the viewer on is enjoyable. It takes some major set pieces from the game but is not a complete rehash of any one game.

This movie is a fun time for all of those that like the series. Seeing some of the iconic in-game moments come to life in a big-budget movie is worth the watch itself.

5/10 Mortal Kombat (2021)

The Mortal Kombat movie was not the complete disaster that its predecessors were. This movie was full of a lot of enjoyable moments and felt like it kept a lot of authenticities that the games had. Critics despised the movie, but it was able to score 86% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The story isn’t terrible. It has a lot of predictability in the way in which it’s told, but it makes the fights easier to digest by offering breaks in between the violence. The fatalities and action sequences are amazing. This is a movie that feels true to what fans love about the franchise.

4/10 Detective Pikachu

Detective Pikachu lets people’s imaginations take a look at what it would be like if Pokemon and humans could coexist. There is not as much variety in the games as the amount of Pokemon that the movie presents. What it does do a really good job at is how it presents those Pokemon. All of them feel well designed, and it’ll put a smile on the face of anyone who’s played the games.

On top of that, Ryan Reynolds steals the show by playing a Pikachu that’s as charming and witty as he is adorable in his appearance.

3/10 Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 builds on what the first movie did and honestly does it much better. Sonic can be thrown right into the action as soon as the movie starts, so the pacing feels great the entire run of the movie. The introduction of Tales and Knuckles was also done well. Both of these characters appealed to both new and old audiences alike.

The movie has a lot of very childish elements. Even with those elements, they manage to add to the light-hearted feel of the movie.

2/10 Resident Evil: Damnation

This movie is supposed to be a set-up for Resident Evil 6, though it plays out like its own story. It uses characters that are loved in the story such as Leon as the main protagonist. The story that surrounds the movie is shrouded in political power. There are a lot of interesting concepts introduced into the series. It lets gamers take a look into the world of Resident Evil as bioorganic warfare becomes viable.

The romantic elements that are shown between Ada and Leon in the movie are very apparent. This adds an interesting element to the story of the movie which had been lightly touched on in the games.

1/10 Werewolves Within

Werewolves Within is the best example of how to turn a video game into a movie. The premise is the same as the game. A group of people must figure out which one among them is a werewolf trying to eat them. There is also an element of mystery in that the group is trying to figure out if werewolves are even real.

Everything that this movie brings forth feels fresh to the realm of horror comedy. The characters are extremely zany. While some may argue that they are too quirky to a fault, they bring in lots of laughs.