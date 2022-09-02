10 Best Train Fights In Movies, According To Reddit

Action movie fans can get to enjoy some train mayhem once again, thanks to David Leitch’s latest flick, Bullet Train. In it, the easy-going assassin Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is forced to deal with other equally capable contract killers as he attempts to acquire a briefcase containing $10 million inside a bullet train.

The fight scenes in the Sony Pictures release are incredible and those who already bought tickets might be wondering if there are other movies that offer similar delights. Well, there are a couple, and Redditors are all too glad to point out the most outstanding ones.

Zombie Melee Scenes – Train To Busan (2016)

Redditor bippityzippity thinks “the entirety of Train To Busan was super cool.” In the movie, an infected passenger boards a train from Seoul to Busan and ends up turning other passengers into zombies.

Like Bullet Train, the Korean horror film serves the fight scenes in heavy doses. And the most satisfying about them is that they involve ordinary people rather than tough guys with combat skills. With amateurism comes plenty of improvisation and audiences can’t help but hold their breaths as they watch the protagonists struggle to get through zombie hordes in order to reach loved ones.





Wesley Vs Cross – Wanted (2008)

In one thread, yelsamarani reminds everyone that “The Wanted movie had that amazing train sequence too.” The Redditor is talking about a scene where a new assassin named Wesley corners his target, Cross, on a train only to discover he is his father.

The father-son duel is accompanied packed with breathtaking moments, from a car crashing onto the train to bullets that defy the laws of Physics, to the train free-falling into a river. All the chaos comes about because both the hunter and the hunted are very capable and the fact that the fight is followed by a major twist makes it even better.





McCall’s Drinking Session Gets Disrupted – The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Redditor trafficlightlady thinks one of Antoine Fuqua’s best ever movies “starts with a pretty good train fight.” In it, former Marine, Robert McCall, obliterates a bunch of goons on a train heading to Istanbul, where he is going to retrieve a kidnaped girl.

The brief-but-sweet nature of the fight is what makes it an unforgettable one. It also makes the protagonist appear more badass. Overall, it takes McCall less than 30 seconds to spot the attackers approaching him at the train’s bar area, knock them all out and resume the sipping of his drink. There’s plenty of creativity too, with all kinds of utensils being used as weapons.





Vuk Attempts To Take Jean Grey’s Powers – Dark Phoenix (2019)

KanyeVsLeLouche labels Dark Phoenix “an objectively horrible film” but lauds its train fight as one of the best, writing, “besides some major out of ccharactr sh** the train fight rules.” The scene sees Vuk and forces storm a train full of mutants, with their target being one of the best X-Men characters, Jean Grey.

In many movie fights, the odds tend to tilt in favor of one party for most of the duration but here, it’s never quite clear who is going to win. At one point, the mutants seem like they are about to stop Vuk’s forces and in the next, Vuk is knocking out everyone that comes close to her. In the end, it takes some telepathic intervention from Professor X for the skirmish to come to an end.





Tunnel Attacks – Snowpiercer (2013)

One of the best movies set on a train has a scene in which guards on a futuristic train attack rebellion members once the train heads into a tunnel. Dont3n confesses that they love “how the guards used the dark and night vision goggles to get the drop on the rebellion.”

It’s a classic example of villains using their superior resources to get ahead of the protagonists. Since the rebellion mostly consists of poor people, they can’t afford night vision goggles hence a cruise through a dark tunnel creates the perfect opportunity to attack. However, things don’t turn out to be as easy for the guards as they thought.

Train Heist – Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Captain_Rex_501 vouches for the fight at the beginning of the movie, stating “It was great,” though transporting cargo in trains instead of one of the best Star Wars starships didn’t make sense to them. The fight sequence happens when Han Solo attempts to steal starship fuel, also known as coaxium, from a moving train.

In a franchise where most fights are either the one-on-one duel involving advanced weapons or the aerial dogfight category, the train heist comes off as quite refreshing. The cinematography is brilliant and so are the stunts. There are plenty of scares too but as is always the case with Han Solo, he finds a way to come out on top.





Conductor Vs Riders – Emperor Of The North (1973)

ZorroMeansFox mentions the masterpiece in a thread about the best train fights, adding “It’s a terrifically physical film.” The fights stem from a train conductor’s attempts to keep off those trying to ride for free during the Depression Era.

Fans of train action sequences will love Emperor of The North more because the entire adventure flick is one big fight. The plot is quite basic, creating more room for stunts and brutal confrontations. There’s a lot that goes wrong too, keeping audiences on the edges of their seats the entire time.

Terrorist Attack – Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995)

When a group of terrorists attacks the Grand Continental, a retired Navy member is forced to step up. Redditor a_stopped_clock points out one of the fight scenes where Steven Seagal’s character, Casey, “runs over the train as if it isn’t even there.”

Under Siege 2 is packed with most of the hilariously cheesy elements of Steven Seagal movies, but it’s extremely entertaining. Casey wipes out the entire terrorist gang by riding on the one-man-army trope, but as the Redditor puts it, the best part comes when he runs on top of the train to avoid getting caught up in the explosion.





An American Tail 2: Fievel Goes West (1991)

BewareTheSpermFilter notes that there is “a pretty cool fight scene between Fievel and the spider that could work for a quick clip” In the scene, the mouse Fievel tries to flee a train after learning that the cats are planning to turn his kind into mouse buggers. Unfortunately for him, a spider-henchman stands in his way.

As the only animated movie on the list, hardcore action fans might consider An American Tail 2 appealing, but the attempted escape is indeed a standout moment. Even better is that there is no happy ending to the fight, something the movie reserves for later proceedings.

Bullet Train Sequence – The Wolverine (2013)

Wolverine has to deal with a couple of combatants as he tries to protect Mariko on a bullet train. Redditor effa94 thinks the fight is so cool it “distances it a bit from other such scenes.”

Since the sequence also happens on a bullet train, parallels can be drawn between the Marvel movie and the David Leitch movie. But the Wolverine fight scene is much more entertaining because the proceedings spill to the top of the train that’s moving at 300mph. And the moment he digs his claws into the train’s body to prevent himself from falling off triggers elation.





