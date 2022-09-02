21 Truly Unforgettable Facts I Learned This Week

Shortly after Taylor’s death, conspiracy theories began to swirl. Some thought he had been killed by pro-slavery Southerners, especially after he decided it would be best for California to join the Union as a free state. Others believed that he had been murdered in order to pave the way for Millard Fillmore to take office. After all, when Taylor died, Fillmore swiftly replaced every single Cabinet member, something that was unprecedented for the time. The theories persisted for over a century, until 1991 when Taylor’s body was exhumed. Medical examiners declared once and for all that he died from gastroenteritis that might have been caused by the White House’s contaminated water supply.