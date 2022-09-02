Categories
Celebrities

25 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About These TV Season Finales That Will Make Them Even More Memorable


While filming the Outlander Season 2 finale, Caitriona Balfe was “adamant” about not having a sex scene “up against a tree” because it was “not romantic” enough for the moment between Claire and Jamie.

25 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About These TV Season Finales That Will Make Them Even More Memorable

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.