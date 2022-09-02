770 CHQR: Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s Tribute to the Beatles Ticket Giveaway – GlobalNews Contests & Sweepstakes

September 23 & 24, experience the best of The Beatles as you never have before — live! The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour look and sound like The Beatles, but this is more than just a rock concert. Imagine Penny Lane with a live trumpet section; experience the beauty of Yesterday with an acoustic guitar and string quartet; and enjoy the rock/classical blend on the hard edged I Am the Walrus.

Listen to Mornings with Sue & Andy, 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., September 6 – 13, and you could win a pair of tickets to see Tribute to the Beatles: Classical Mystery Tour with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra at the Jack Singer Concert Hall!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER PERSON PER CONTEST PERIOD. FIVE (5) PRIZES AVAILABLE TO BE WON. APPROXIMATE VALUE OF EACH PRIZE CDN $170.00. MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE PROVINCE OF AB WHO IS AGE OF MAJORITY OR OLDER AT TIME OF ENTRY. CONTEST RUNS FROM SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 TO SEPTEMBER 13, 2022. ENTRIES MUST BE RECEIVED BY 9:00 A.M. MT ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2022. SKILL TESTING QUESTION MUST BE CORRECTLY ANSWERED TO CLAIM PRIZE. ODDS OF BEING SELECTED DEPEND ON NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. FOR A FULL SET OF RULES VISIT: StandardContestRules_CHQR_21Sept2021

Please enter before