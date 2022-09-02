A beach? In Columbia? Florida-based ‘lagoon’ company hoping to build here

Rendering of a potential public access lagoon planned for Columbia by the Miami-based company Crystal Lagoons. Crystal Lagoons

Two hours to the beach, two hours to the mountains may soon no longer be an accurate descriptor for Columbia. Next year, private developers are hoping to bring a beach to the capital city.

A lagoon resort backed by a private equity group is being planned for somewhere in Columbia. An exact location isn’t being disclosed, but it will be located near a residential housing development, according to the minds behind the development.

Miami-based company Crystal Lagoons is partnering with Greenville-based investment firm Broadstreet Inc. to build the man-made beach resort and public access lagoon. The pair announced the partnership in a press release.

“Imagine living near a beautiful, crystal-clear water lagoon surrounded by white sandy beaches without actually having to travel to the beach,” David Feingold, CEO of Broadstreet, Inc. said in a release. “We are excited to bring this innovative amenity to South Carolina.”

The company could build up to three lagoon projects in South Carolina, according to the release.

It’s unclear how large Columbia’s lagoon would be, or what attractions it may include. Water sports, restaurants, retail and concerts are all among the possibilities, according to the company website.

“Many of the other similar projects around the United States offer more than just sunbathing and swimming, with the opportunity for shopping, entertainment, restaurants and hotels around the lagoon,” the release added.

As for size, other projects in the U.S. have varied dramatically. A Wesley Chapel, Florida, project clocks in at 7.5 acres, while a Coachella Valley project is being built on 618 acres.

The company claims to have projects active across the world, from Argentina to Romania to Chicago. Florida, Texas and Arizona are also among states where the lagoon concept appears to be taking off.

Crystal Lagoons touts itself as an eco-friendly company, writing on its website, “by having an idyllic beach close to home you won’t need to take an airplane or travel by car to a distant beach thereby lowering the carbon footprint.”

It also promises to use “up to 100 times” fewer chemicals and consume 2% of energy required by conventional pools.

Crystal Lagoons would like to start constructing the Columbia resort in early 2023, according to the release.