Allegiant starts flights from Provo to Portland

Utah County residents have another destination option when flying Allegiant out of the Provo Airport.

As of Friday, Allegiant begins providing service from Provo to Portland International Airport in Oregon.

“We are beyond excited to expand our service in Provo and offer vacationers more travel options,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Portland is a popular destination that caters to any itinerary. The area is renowned for its vibrant arts and culture while also boasting scenic landscapes and greenery. Allegiant’s unique brand of affordable, all-nonstop flights offers travelers the opportunity to fly more often to take vacations or see friends.”

The new flights will operated twice weekly, on Friday and Monday, out of Provo, the recently announced Utah home base for the airline.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $47 one-way. Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Sunday for travel by Dec. 12.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Provo-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less, according to Wells.

The Portland destination joins other Allegiant non-stop flights from Provo including Austin, Texas; Daytona Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas; John Wayne/Anaheim, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona; Phoenix/Sky Harbor, Arizona; San Diego, California; and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida.

