Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE: US Open tennis score and result today

Wins for Murray, Berrettini and Gauff at the US Open

Andy Murray fell to defeat in a hard-fought contest with 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, losing 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 3-6.

Berrettini produced a flurry of aces as he dominated with his serve, while Murray’s flagging first serve percentage saw him lose the first two sets meekly, with double faults thrown in at crucial moments when break point down.

Murray rallied in the third set, however, saving numerous break points before forcing a tie-break, which he won comprehensively as his Italian opponent clearly tightened up and mistakes came into his game.

But it was not to be for Murray, who broke immediately in the fourth set only to lose his own serve the very next game, and again late in the set.