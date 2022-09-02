Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE: US Open tennis score and result today

Wins for Murray, Berrettini and Gauff at the US Open
Andy Murray fell to defeat in a hard-fought contest with 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, losing 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 3-6.
Berrettini produced a flurry of aces as he dominated with his serve, while Murray’s flagging first serve percentage saw him lose the first two sets meekly, with double faults thrown in at crucial moments when break point down.
Murray rallied in the third set, however, saving numerous break points before forcing a tie-break, which he won comprehensively as his Italian opponent clearly tightened up and mistakes came into his game.
But it was not to be for Murray, who broke immediately in the fourth set only to lose his own serve the very next game, and again late in the set.
Murray exits US Open
Murray congratulated Berrettini at the net but also slammed his racket on to his bag in frustration at the end, clearly frustrated. Had his serve been firing today then perhaps he could have won this match and reached the fourth round of a slam for the first time in five years, but it wasn’t to be.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 21:10
Andy Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 3-6 Matteo Berrettini
Murray wins the first point of the game but loses the next two, with Berrettini targeting the Murray forehand on second serve and reaping rewards. At 30-15, Murray rushes forwards and misses a backhand to give the Italian two match points, and he only needs one with a big wide serve. Game, set, match.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 21:02
Andy Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 3-5 *Matteo Berrettini
Murray gifts Berrettini the first point of the game with a hugely ambitious drop shot from the back of the court. He pulls out a big first serve to draw level at 15-all before dumping a routine volley into the net, and that’s 15-30. Then a crucial point: Murray pins Berrettini into the backhand corner but then releases the pressure with a weak forehand push which the 13-seed gobbles up. Two break points, and Berrettini only needs one as Murray makes an unforced error. What a strange game from Murray, with so many uncharacteristically poor choices, and Berrettini will serve for the match.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 21:00
Andy Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 3-4 Matteo Berrettini
Berrettini moves to 30-0 before bending a forehand wide, then dumping a forehand into the net, to make it 30-30. A chance for Murray, perhaps, but Berrettini serves up a monster ace down the T, right on the line, and celebrates heartily. Berrettini goes long on the very next point to bring up deuce, then Murray fights into the rally and brings about another error from his opponent to earn a break point. Berrettini digs in, saving the break point before leaning on his serve to get through the game and hold. A nervy game for the Italian but the pressure is back on Murray’s serve now.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 20:53
Andy Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 3-3 *Matteo Berrettini
At 15-all Murray whips a forehand crosscourt with plenty of pace and Berrettini can’t get it back. A long forehand by Murray draws them level at 30-30, before he backs up a powerful serve with a tap-volley winner. Another excellent serve seals the game – Murray’s serve is much, much more effective right now than it was in the first three sets.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 20:48
Andy Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 2-3 Matteo Berrettini
At 15-15 and facing a second serve, Murray goes on the attack, firing to the backhand before rushing to the net, but Berrettini does well to fish out something that lands on Murray’s toes and the Scot can’t quite dig out a half-volley. Berrettini muscles his way to 40-15, and Murray fires a backhand wide to cede the game.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 20:41
Andy Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 2-2 *Matteo Berrettini
Murray races into a 30-0 lead to ease a bit of pressure after losing successive games. A booming forehand winner gets him to 40-0, and Berrettini’s wayward shot secures Murray’s hold.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 20:38
Andy Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 1-2 Matteo Berrettini
Berrettini finally looks settled again. At 30-15 he whips a forehand into the corner which Murray can’t get back, and although he loses the next point, the Italian conjures another huge serve out wide combined with a delicate half-volley at the net to hold.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 20:33
Andy Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 1-1 *Matteo Berrettini
Murray’s momentum is quickly snuffed out as he cedes a service game far too easily. He’s 0-40 down and blasts a forehand long. Oh dear. Berrettini breaks back.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 20:28
Andy Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 1-0 Matteo Berrettini
Murray carries on from where he left off, putting the Berrettini serve under all sorts of pressure. At 15-30, Murray rifles a forehand on the half-volley straight at the Italian at the net, who can’t react quickly enough to return it, and with the next point Murray breaks! Now then.
Lawrence Ostlere2 September 2022 20:24
