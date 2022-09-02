Andy Murray weighs in on tennis without Roger Federer, Serena Williams

Andy Murray acknowledged that Serena Williams and Roger Federer are two absolute legends but doesn’t think that the game will be lacking great storylines once they are gone. Williams, 40, was out for a year before returning to action at this past Wimbledon.

While Williams was sidelined, Emma Raducanu wrote tennis history and became the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam. On the men’s side, Federer hasn’t played since last year’s Wimbledon. With Williams retiring after this year’s US Open and Federer’s future uncertain beyond the 2022 season, tennis could lose two all-time greats ahead of the 2023 season.

“Even when players like Serena haven’t played, there has still been great storylines, when someone like Roger has not played much recently, there’s still been great moments and things on the court,” Murray said, per Sportskeeda.

“Unfortunately, for all of us, the sport moves on, and people forget pretty quickly in this sport as well.”

Murray feeling well physically

After struggling with cramps at the start of the North American hard court swing, Murray has made a positive to the US Open.

Going into the US Open, Murray admitted he was concerned about often being plagued by cramps. On Wednesday, Murray recovered from a set down to beat Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0. So far, Murray’s body has been holding up pretty well.

“Physcially this is the best I’ve felt in the last few years. My movement is by far the best it has been in a long time. That’s always been a really important part of my game, and nowadays especially with a lot of the guys now hitting a huge ball, you need to be able to defend well.

I feel like I’m doing that just now, I’m getting closer to where I want to be and hopefully I can have a deep run here”.