Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: List of leaked weapons revealed

There is a lot of excitement from the gaming community around Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 being released and we can reveal the list of weapons that have been leaked on social media.

When it was announced by the huge franchise that they would be creating and releasing Modern Warfare 2, there was huge excitement. This was due to Modern Warfare being so successful both on old generation and new generation consoles.

Not only does it see a great set of maps return, it will also see some fan favourite characters as well as weapons.

As we wait for this new game to come out, we are able to reveal these latest leaked weapons and there are definitely some great ones on there

List of leaked weapons in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 revealed

The Call of Duty Community love a leak despite how frustrating it can be for the developers and this might be one of the biggest leaks around as it reveals one of the most important things in COD – the weapons.

This latest information has been revealed on Twitter by @InformerCODMW2 and they tweeted that these weapons have either been spotted in trailers and also in game files.

Have a look at the list of weapons down below:

As you can see there are definitely some great weapons from the Modern Warfare saga that are returning and there will be no complaints from the gaming community around this.

Some of the favourites to return definitely include the Desert Eagle, the P90, the ACR, the M4 and the MP5.

We are very excited for this second chapter in Modern Warfare as we will see the return of heroes such as Captain Price and we will be able to play a great campaign with these characters.

As we get closer to the release, we will no doubt hear a lot more news around this new game, and we will provide all the latest updates as soon as we can.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases on Friday 28th October 2022 on Playstation, Xbox and PC.

