The September 1 update has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Unlike the updates released so far, this one focuses more on bug fixes and improvements. In short, Sledgehammer Games offers players significant changes to maps, weapons, challenges, audio, and stability. Here’s everything new with the Call of Duty: Vanguard September 1 update.

Call of Duty: Vanguard September 1 Update Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Maps

Beheaded Addressed multiple exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Record Shop and North Street.



Weapons

Cooper Carbine (Assault Rifle) Iron sights are no longer misaligned when no Optic Attachment is equipped.

EX1 (Assault Rifle) Improved consistency of firing with the Charge Amp PV Barrel Attachment equipped.



ZOMBIES

Maps

“The Archon” Addressed a possible progression issue where zombies left alive in the Dark Aether would persist upon returning to the Eastern Desert after completing the boss fight.

“Shi No Numa” Addressed an issue that prevented some players from being able to exfil after round 10.



Weapons

Wunderwaffe DG-2 Addressed an issue that prevented the Wunderwaffe DG-2 from doing its intended damage to Kortifex.



Challenges

Season Five Master Calling Card The Season Five Master Calling Card title has been updated to “Unleashed Monstrosity.”

Season Five “Flying Punches” Challenge The “Flying Punches” description has been updated to correctly identify that a player must use a Pack-A-Punch level III weapon.



Audio

Addressed an issue that allowed the introduction dialogue for both the Trial of Mindfulness and Trial of Resilience to overlap.

Stability

Call of Duty: Vanguard and the September 1 update are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. For more information regarding this update, check out the official website.

