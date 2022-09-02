Categories
Finance

Cost of living payment due today – tax credit claimants to get £326


For those looking out for the payment, there are specific things to make note of.

Firstly, there should be a specific identifier when the first payment from HMRC arrives in customers’ bank accounts.

This payment reference should be ‘CL’, then followed by the customer’s National Insurance number, and then followed by ’0001AX’.

The Government website explains: “For joint claimants, where one claimant receives Working Tax Credit and the other claimant receives Child Tax Credit, payments will be made into the same bank account as the Child Tax Credit.”

READ MORE: Mum’s money saving tip could save you £250 a month



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.