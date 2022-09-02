Coyote warning after dog killed, man mauled in separate attacks





A Massachusetts town is alerting residents after two reported coyote incidents, including one where a man and his unleashed dogs were attacked by a coyote.Cohasset police said they received two reports of incidents involving coyote interactions last Saturday. Police officers were dispatched to a home on Highland Avenue for an incident between seven coyotes and two dogs. According to police, the dogs were off-leash when they were approached and attacked by the coyotes. One of the dogs involved in the incident was euthanized due to extensive injuries as a result of the attack.”It’s been a tough week for us here.” Jeff Pratt, the owner of Bella, the dog that died in the vicious attack, said. “It was almost coordinated effort. It was absolutely incredible,” Pratt said. “Three came out one way, four came around the back way and attacked the second dog. I had seven coyotes in my driveway.”Bella did not survive the vicious attack on Saturday, and Sadie was left with serious wounds.”She had a punctured lung, two cracked ribs, a big seven-inch gash on the back of her back,” Pratt said. Pratt said despite being just feet away, the coyotes were not deterred. Officers also learned that later that morning, a man and his two dogs, who were also off-leash, were on the blue trail in the Whitney Thayer Woods by the Brass Kettle Brook when they were attacked by a coyote. Police said the man went to the hospital following this incident and has since been treated and released.The yelps and howls of coyotes are being heard across the region as they hunt in preparation for winter.“Coyotes are active year-round and we typically see increased activity in the springtime, however, ahead of the winter we also see a lot of coyote activity as they hunt in preparation for the winter months,” Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball said in a news release. “Oftentimes, wild animals see smaller pets as potential food and larger pets as competition, so they attack.”The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommends keeping pets leashed and supervised at all times. “Although free roaming pets are more likely to be killed by automobiles than by wild animals, coyotes do view cats and small dogs as potential food, and larger dogs as competition,” Mass. wildlife officials say. “For the safety of your pets, keep them leashed and under your supervision at all times.”

